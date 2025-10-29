Whitebark Energy Ltd Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ) has provided an announcement.

Whitebark Energy Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The statement, approved by the board and available on the company’s website, outlines compliance with governance principles, including board responsibilities and director appointments, enhancing transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Whitebark Energy Ltd is a company involved in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and adheres to corporate governance standards set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.92M

