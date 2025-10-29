Whitebark Energy Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ) has issued an update.

Whitebark Energy Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, either in person or by proxy, to vote on important resolutions affecting their shareholding. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the provided materials thoroughly and consulting professional advisers if needed. The meeting will adhere to government regulations, including social distancing measures, and all resolutions will be decided by a poll.

More about Whitebark Energy Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.92M

