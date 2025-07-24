Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westamerica Bancorporation ( (WABC) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, Westamerica Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on August 15, 2025, reflecting the company’s reliable earnings and financial strength. Previously, on July 17, 2025, the company reported a net income of $29.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighting its stable financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (WABC) stock is a Hold with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westamerica Bancorporation stock, see the WABC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WABC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WABC is a Outperform.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, highlighting robust profitability and cash flow management. The valuation is attractive due to a reasonable P/E ratio and solid dividend yield. Moderate technical indicators reflect a stable market position without significant momentum shifts.

More about Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Average Trading Volume: 146,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.31B

