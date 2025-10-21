Weimob Completes Tranche 1A Subscription Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Weimob ( (HK:2013) ) just unveiled an update.

Weimob Inc. has successfully completed the issuance of Tranche 1A Subscription Shares under a general mandate, with a total of 172,123,000 shares subscribed at a price of HK$2.26 per share. This completion marks a significant step in the company’s capital raising efforts, potentially enhancing its market position and financial flexibility, while also impacting its shareholding structure by increasing the percentage of shares held by public shareholders.

More about Weimob

Weimob Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing digital marketing and cloud-based commerce solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 158,941,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.38B

