Vongroup Limited Updates Share Option Scheme in Annual Report

Vongroup Limited ( (HK:0318) ) has issued an update.

Vongroup Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual report for the year ended 30 April 2025. The announcement clarifies that the minimum holding period before a share option may be vested is 12 months from the date of grant. This update does not affect any other information in the annual report, indicating stability in the company’s disclosed financial strategies and policies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0318) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vongroup Limited stock, see the HK:0318 Stock Forecast page.

More about Vongroup Limited

Average Trading Volume: 35,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$124.6M

