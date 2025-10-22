Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) has issued an update.

Vistry Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 46,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 628.40 GBp to 641.40 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 633.31 GBp. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue and affecting the company’s total voting rights, which may influence shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTY) stock is a Hold with a £672.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistry Group stock, see the GB:VTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong revenue growth and positive cash flow generation. However, challenges with declining profit margins and increased leverage weigh on the financial performance score. The technical analysis shows moderate momentum, while the valuation score is low due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 884,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.02B

