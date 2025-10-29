Viridis Mining Advances Colossus Rare Earth Project with Strategic Partnerships and Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) has issued an announcement.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited announced significant advancements in its Colossus Rare Earth Project during the quarter ending September 2025. The company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study, revealing strong project economics with a pre-tax NPV of up to US $1.41 billion. Additionally, Viridis secured strategic partnerships and funding, including a Memorandum of Understanding with Brazilian asset managers and a AU $11.5 million placement to enhance its financial position. The company also expanded its land holdings and advanced environmental permitting, positioning itself as a leading player in the rare earth industry.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. Their primary project, the Colossus Rare Earth Project, is located in Brazil and aims to establish a significant presence in the global rare earth market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,037,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$166.2M

