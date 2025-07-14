Veritex Announces Merger with Huntington Bancshares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veritex ( (VBTX) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, Veritex Holdings, Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced a merger agreement where Veritex will merge into Huntington, with Huntington as the surviving entity. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Huntington’s growth in Texas, particularly in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston markets, and aligns with their long-term commitment to the state. The merger, valued at $1.9 billion, is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. Huntington will maintain Veritex’s branch network and invest in its growth, while Veritex’s Chairman, Malcolm Holland, will join Huntington in a non-executive role. The merger is expected to be modestly accretive to Huntington’s earnings per share and neutral to regulatory capital at close.

The most recent analyst rating on (VBTX) stock is a Buy with a $29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veritex stock, see the VBTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VBTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VBTX is a Outperform.

Veritex’s strong financial performance and technical indicators drive a positive outlook. The company’s effective management of deposits and strategic growth initiatives contribute significantly. However, the valuation suggests fair pricing, and potential risks from elevated deposit costs and loan growth challenges are considerations.

To see Spark’s full report on VBTX stock, click here.

More about Veritex

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a full suite of banking products and services. The bank operates branches in Houston, Fort Worth, and Dallas, focusing on providing depository and credit services to small to mid-size businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 369,507

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.49B

See more data about VBTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue