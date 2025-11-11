tiprankstipranks
“Next-Generation Brain-Computer Interface”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gains With New AI Possibilities

Story Highlights

Microsoft is working on a new brain-computer interface, and plans a new game release that hints at a possible date for its partner preview event.

“Next-Generation Brain-Computer Interface”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gains With New AI Possibilities

Remember how, last week, we talked about tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) and its plans to get AI involved in medicine? Well, there are signs that it has already been working toward that end, thanks to a partnership effort with INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. The result is geared toward producing “…real-time precision neurology and next-generation brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics.” The news was good enough for Microsoft investors, meanwhile, and shares increased nearly 1.5% in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

INBRAIN is working on a line of neural technologies with graphene as a base, and is calling on Microsoft for its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Using Azure for a base, the INBRAIN platform will be able to learn and adapt to the individual patient. This in turn allows for potential treatments for everything from Parkinson’s disease and memory disorders to even epilepsy.

INBRAIN co-founder and CEO Carolina Aguilar noted, “By collaborating with Microsoft, we’re combining our precision graphene neural technology with one of the world’s most powerful AI ecosystems. This partnership brings us closer to a future where brain-computer interfaces don’t just decode or modulate, but truly understand and respond to the nervous system in real time, making the nervous system, the body OS.”

The Silent Hill 2 Tipoff

Meanwhile, there is a bit of a surprise for classic horror game buffs, as the Microsoft version of Silent Hill 2 is apparently poised to land on the Xbox storefront. That is great news, of course; this has been a difficult release to find. Now, the game is apparently set to land November 21, 2025, just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

This date is also suggesting the date of the Xbox Partner Preview event, which was intended for a prime-time launch. Some are suggesting that the arrival of a long-awaited title like Silent Hill 2 is exactly what Microsoft needs to kick off its own event. Either way, though, there is only so much room left in the year, and if Microsoft wants a show this year, it will have to arrive at some point in the next six weeks or so.

Is Microsoft a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 34 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 18.85% rally in its share price over the past year, the average MSFT price target of $633.14 per share implies 25.42% upside potential.

See more MSFT analyst ratings

Disclosure

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

