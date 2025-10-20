Verastem Announces Promising Data from VS-7375 Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Verastem ( (VSTM) ) is now available.

On October 19, 2025, Verastem announced updated data from a Phase 1/2 study of VS-7375, conducted by GenFleet Therapeutics in China, targeting advanced KRAS G12D mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The study showed a 41% overall response rate and a 96.7% disease control rate among heavily pre-treated patients, with a manageable safety profile. These results, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2025, highlight the potential of KRAS G12D inhibition in treating difficult-to-treat cancers and support Verastem’s ongoing clinical trials in the U.S.

Spark’s Take on VSTM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSTM is a Neutral.

Verastem’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by ongoing losses and negative equity. However, positive technical indicators and recent corporate events, such as the $75M private placement, provide some optimism for future growth. Valuation remains constrained by negative earnings, but strategic initiatives and product development efforts could drive improvements. The stock represents a speculative opportunity, with potential upside if financial health and operational efficiencies improve.

More about Verastem

Verastem Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company markets products in the U.S. and is committed to advancing novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical cancer signaling pathways, including RAF/MEK, FAK, and KRAS G12D inhibition.

Average Trading Volume: 2,453,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $567.4M

