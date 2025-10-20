tiprankstipranks
Verastem Announces Promising Data from VS-7375 Study

Story Highlights
Verastem Announces Promising Data from VS-7375 Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Verastem ( (VSTM) ) is now available.

On October 19, 2025, Verastem announced updated data from a Phase 1/2 study of VS-7375, conducted by GenFleet Therapeutics in China, targeting advanced KRAS G12D mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The study showed a 41% overall response rate and a 96.7% disease control rate among heavily pre-treated patients, with a manageable safety profile. These results, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2025, highlight the potential of KRAS G12D inhibition in treating difficult-to-treat cancers and support Verastem’s ongoing clinical trials in the U.S.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSTM) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verastem stock, see the VSTM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VSTM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSTM is a Neutral.

Verastem’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by ongoing losses and negative equity. However, positive technical indicators and recent corporate events, such as the $75M private placement, provide some optimism for future growth. Valuation remains constrained by negative earnings, but strategic initiatives and product development efforts could drive improvements. The stock represents a speculative opportunity, with potential upside if financial health and operational efficiencies improve.

To see Spark’s full report on VSTM stock, click here.

More about Verastem

Verastem Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company markets products in the U.S. and is committed to advancing novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical cancer signaling pathways, including RAF/MEK, FAK, and KRAS G12D inhibition.

Average Trading Volume: 2,453,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $567.4M

Learn more about VSTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

