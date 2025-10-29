Uwharrie Capital Declares 3% Stock Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, Uwharrie Capital Corp’s Board of Directors declared a 3% stock dividend to be paid to common stock shareholders on December 1, 2025. The company reported consolidated total assets of $1.22 billion as of September 30, 2025, and a net income of $8.3 million for the nine-month period ending on the same date, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. This announcement indicates a stable financial performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders, potentially enhancing Uwharrie’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (UWHR) stock is a Buy with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Uwharrie Capital stock, see the UWHR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UWHR is a Outperform.

Uwharrie Capital’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability, combined with positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation, contribute to a high overall stock score. The main risk is the decline in free cash flow growth, which requires attention to sustain long-term growth.

Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a comprehensive range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries, Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $73.55M

