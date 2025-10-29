Unith Ltd Advances Digital Human Technology with Streaming Avatars

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crowd Media Holdings Limited ( (AU:UNT) ) has issued an update.

Unith Ltd reported a strong financial performance in Q1 FY26, with a 32% increase in cash receipts compared to the previous year, and significant operational advancements, including the release of Streaming Avatars, which offer the fastest real-time digital human responses in the industry. The company is progressing towards ISO27001 certification and expanding strategic partnerships in healthcare, logistics, and education, positioning itself as a leader in digital human technology. The new Streaming Avatars, developed in-house, significantly reduce latency and enhance scalability, supporting deployments across multiple sectors and reinforcing Unith’s pioneering status in the digital human technology space.

More about Crowd Media Holdings Limited

Unith Ltd is a company specializing in digital human and conversation design solutions. The company focuses on providing real-time digital human interaction technology across various industries, including technology, education, telecommunications, and marketing.

Average Trading Volume: 3,078,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.23M

