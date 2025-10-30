United States Antimony Updates Montana Mining Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United States Antimony ( (UAMY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, United States Antimony Corporation announced significant updates on its Montana mining activities and increased its 2026 financial guidance. The company has resumed mining operations at Stibnite Hill, Montana, using modern surface mining techniques, and has begun a mechanized exploration and bulk sampling program. The approval of operational changes by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the high-grade stibnite findings have led to an optimistic outlook, with anticipated profit margins three times higher than previous third-party purchases. USAC plans to expand its smelting operations in Thompson Falls and potentially in Madero, Mexico, to accommodate increased antimony supply. The company also raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance by $25 million to $125 million, reflecting the expected impact of the new mining activities and international procurements.

The most recent analyst rating on (UAMY) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United States Antimony stock, see the UAMY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UAMY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UAMY is a Neutral.

United States Antimony’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results and technical analysis indicators, which are offset by significant valuation challenges and mixed financial performance. The company’s strategic growth initiatives and revenue expansion are positive, but profitability and cash flow stability need improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on UAMY stock, click here.

More about United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC) is a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, with operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The company sells its products primarily in the U.S. and Canada, processing third-party ore into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals. USAC also operates a facility in Idaho for mining and processing zeolite, used in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 12,749,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

See more data about UAMY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue