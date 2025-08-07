United Overseas Bank Reports Stable 2025 First-Half Earnings

United Overseas Bank ( (UOVEY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Overseas Bank presented to its investors.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading financial institution headquartered in Singapore, offering a wide range of banking services across Asia, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury services.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of 2025, UOB announced a stable financial performance with a slight decline in net profit compared to the previous year, amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The bank declared an interim dividend of 85 cents per share, alongside a special dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include a stable net interest income of $4.7 billion, supported by asset growth, and an 11% increase in net fee income driven by wealth management and loan-related fees. Operating profit rose by 3% to $4.0 billion, while total allowances for credit and other losses increased by 44% to enhance coverage. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio remained stable at 1.6%.

UOB’s capital and liquidity positions remain robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio of 15.3% and a liquidity coverage ratio well above regulatory requirements. The management remains focused on cost discipline and strategic growth across its core markets.

Looking ahead, UOB’s management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on maintaining strong asset quality and capitalizing on growth opportunities in the region, while navigating the challenges posed by the current economic environment.

