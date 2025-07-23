Underwood Capital Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Hygrovest Limited ( (AU:UWC) ) has shared an update.
Underwood Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it has bought back a total of 4,983,738 ordinary fully paid securities, with 158,000 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Underwood Capital’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Hygrovest Limited
Average Trading Volume: 167,582
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$9.67M
