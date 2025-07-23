Underwood Capital Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hygrovest Limited ( (AU:UWC) ) has shared an update.

Underwood Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it has bought back a total of 4,983,738 ordinary fully paid securities, with 158,000 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Underwood Capital’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Hygrovest Limited

Average Trading Volume: 167,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

For a thorough assessment of UWC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue