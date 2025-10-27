Ultragenyx’s GTX-102 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Angelman Syndrome

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. ((RARE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled ‘A Long-term Extension Trial Investigating the Safety and Efficacy of GTX-102 in Patients With Angelman Syndrome’ aims to evaluate the long-term safety of GTX-102 in individuals with Angelman Syndrome. This study is significant as it addresses the need for sustained treatment options for this rare genetic disorder, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests GTX-102, an experimental drug classified as an antisense oligonucleotide. It is administered via intrathecal lumbar puncture, with a flexible dosing schedule, to assess its safety and efficacy in treating Angelman Syndrome.

Study Design: This Phase 3 interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are enrolled by invitation, ensuring a targeted approach to evaluating the drug’s impact.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 10, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 3, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and ongoing nature of the study, indicating its current status and future developments.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of GTX-102 by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. could significantly influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Success in this trial may position Ultragenyx as a leader in treating Angelman Syndrome, potentially impacting competitors and the broader pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

