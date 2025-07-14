UBS Group AG Ceases Substantial Holding in Nanosonics Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nanosonics Limited ( (AU:NAN) ) is now available.

UBS Group AG and its related entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Nanosonics Limited, a company known for its innovations in infection control solutions. This change in shareholder status, effective from July 10, 2025, may impact the company’s shareholder composition and could have implications for its market strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NAN) stock is a Sell with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanosonics Limited stock, see the AU:NAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanosonics Limited

YTD Price Performance: 30.23%

Average Trading Volume: 878,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.19B

