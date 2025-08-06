Uber Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Uber Technologies ( (UBER) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, Uber Technologies announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant 18% year-over-year growth in trips and gross bookings. The company reported an income from operations of $1.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion, reflecting a 35% increase from the previous year. Uber also authorized a new $20 billion share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its business performance. The announcement underscores Uber’s strategic focus on durable, profitable growth and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (UBER) stock is a Buy with a $93.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Uber Technologies stock, see the UBER Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UBER is a Outperform.

Uber Technologies demonstrates strong financial health with consistent revenue growth and profitability improvements. The strategic acquisitions and partnerships, combined with robust cash flow, support a positive outlook. While technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s valuation remains moderate. Overall, Uber’s strategic positioning and financial performance provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates in the transportation and mobility industry, offering services primarily in ride-hailing, delivery, and freight. The company focuses on leveraging its platform to enhance mobility and delivery services globally, with a notable emphasis on integrating autonomous technology.

Average Trading Volume: 21,241,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $181.7B

