TYK Medicines Reports Promising Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitors at ESMO 2025

TYK Medicines, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2410) ) has provided an announcement.

TYK Medicines, Inc announced positive early-phase clinical study results for three of its CDK inhibitor candidates at the ESMO Congress 2025. The study, particularly focusing on TYK-00540, showed promising safety and efficacy results in patients with advanced solid tumors, including those resistant to existing CDK4/6 inhibitors. The results indicate potential advancements in treatment options for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the oncology market.

TYK Medicines, Inc is a pharmaceutical company based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the development of cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors. These inhibitors are primarily targeted at treating various advanced cancers, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

