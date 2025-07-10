TSURUHA Holdings Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results Amid Fiscal Year-End Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TSURUHA Holdings ( (JP:3391) ) has provided an announcement.

TSURUHA Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025, showing net sales of ¥272,530 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent at ¥11,112 million. The company has changed its fiscal year-end, affecting the comparability of year-on-year results. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, has been revised, and the full-year financial forecast remains undetermined due to the fiscal year-end change.

TSURUHA Holdings Inc. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the drugstore sector. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and provides a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

