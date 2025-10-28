Truist Financial to Redeem Series P Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Truist Financial ( (TFC) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Truist Financial Corporation announced its decision to redeem all outstanding depositary shares of its Series P Preferred Stock on November 13, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its capital structure and shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on TFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TFC is a Outperform.

Truist Financial’s strong earnings performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators are mixed, the company’s strategic investments and robust capital return strategy provide a positive outlook. High debt levels and deposit challenges are risks to monitor.

More about Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 7,752,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.98B

