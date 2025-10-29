Truist Financial Director Steven Voorhees Announces Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Truist Financial ( (TFC) ) has provided an announcement.

Steven C. Voorhees, a member of the Board of Directors at Truist Financial Corporation, has announced his retirement effective December 31, 2025, citing personal reasons. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company, and Truist’s management has expressed gratitude for his significant contributions during his tenure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TFC) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Truist Financial stock, see the TFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TFC is a Outperform.

Truist Financial’s strong earnings performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators are mixed, the company’s strategic investments and robust capital return strategy provide a positive outlook. High debt levels and deposit challenges are risks to monitor.

To see Spark’s full report on TFC stock, click here.

More about Truist Financial

Average Trading Volume: 7,783,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $57.16B

Find detailed analytics on TFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue