Trimera Metals Corp. Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange to Expand Global Reach

The latest update is out from Trimera Metals Corp. ( (TSE:TRM) ).

Trimera Metals Corp. has announced the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘O2S’, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. This cross-listing, alongside its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market, aims to tap into the European investor market, facilitating broader participation in the company’s growth and enhancing its global shareholder base.

More about Trimera Metals Corp.

Trimera Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property in south-central British Columbia, which consists of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

Average Trading Volume: 14,801

