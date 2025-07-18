Treasury Services Group Acquires Substantial Stake in Clara Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) just unveiled an update.

Treasury Services Group Pty Ltd, acting as trustee for the Nero Resource Fund, has become a substantial holder in Clara Resources Australia Ltd, acquiring a 5.33% voting power through the purchase of 31,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, completed on January 8, 2025, involved a total consideration of $169,000, reflecting a strategic investment move that could influence Clara Resources’ shareholder dynamics and market positioning.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.06M

