Treasure Global Inc Signs Marketing Consultancy Agreement

The latest update is out from Treasure Global, Inc. ( (TGL) ).

On October 24, 2025, Treasure Global Inc entered into a marketing consultancy agreement with Pepe Cemerlang Marketing, a Malaysian company, to provide financial advisory, strategic business planning, and investor and public relations services. This agreement, effective for twelve months, involves a payment of USD 1,000,000 to the consultant, with provisions for termination and renegotiation, potentially impacting the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGL) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasure Global, Inc. stock, see the TGL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGL is a Neutral.

Treasure Global, Inc. faces significant financial challenges, with strong revenue growth overshadowed by profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Treasure Global, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,952,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.49M

