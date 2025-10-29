Travelzoo Reports Revenue Growth Amid Membership Expansion

Travelzoo ( (TZOO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Travelzoo presented to its investors.

Travelzoo is a prominent travel and entertainment company, offering exclusive deals and experiences to its members worldwide, primarily operating in the travel industry.

Travelzoo’s third-quarter earnings report for 2025 highlights a 10% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $22.2 million, with a consolidated operating profit of $0.5 million and earnings per share of $0.01. The company continues to focus on expanding its membership base, which impacts short-term earnings but is expected to enhance long-term profitability.

Key financial metrics reveal that Travelzoo’s North America segment saw an 11% revenue increase, while Europe experienced a 9% rise. However, the European segment reported an operating loss due to aggressive membership acquisition. Jack’s Flight Club, a subsidiary, reported a 12% revenue increase, reflecting growth in premium subscribers. Despite the increase in revenue, the company’s operating profit decreased compared to the previous year, attributed to higher marketing expenses.

Looking forward, Travelzoo anticipates continued revenue growth, driven by the recognition of membership fees over a 12-month period and the conversion of Legacy Members to Club Members. The company expects profitability to improve substantially over time, despite potential short-term fluctuations in net income.

