TransUnion’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

In the recent earnings call, TransUnion Corp. expressed a positive outlook, highlighting robust revenue growth across various segments and significant advancements in technology. The company also emphasized its increased share repurchase activities. However, challenges in India and declines in specific verticals were noted, indicating areas of concern amidst the overall optimistic scenario.

Strong Revenue Growth

TransUnion achieved an impressive 11% organic constant currency revenue growth in Q3 2025, marking its strongest performance since 2021. This growth was driven by diversified expansion across U.S. Markets, Financial Services, and International segments, showcasing the company’s ability to capitalize on multiple fronts.

Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

The company demonstrated its commitment to returning value to shareholders by repurchasing $160 million in shares during Q3 and October 2025, bringing the year-to-date total to $200 million. Furthermore, the share repurchase authorization was increased to $1 billion, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Advancements in Technology Modernization

Key technological advancements were highlighted, including the completion of migrating the first U.S. credit customers to the One True platform and the launch of TrueIQ data enrichment on Snowflake. These developments are expected to drive future growth and innovation, positioning TransUnion as a leader in technology modernization.

Challenges in India

India’s revenue growth fell short of expectations at 5%, primarily due to recent trade actions and new tariffs affecting U.S. export-dependent small and medium-sized businesses. This presents a challenge that TransUnion will need to navigate carefully to maintain its growth trajectory.

Consumer Interactive Revenue Decline

The Consumer Interactive segment experienced an 8% decline in revenue on an organic constant currency basis. This was impacted by the previous year’s breach remediation win, highlighting the segment’s vulnerability to external factors.

Public Sector Decline

The public sector vertical saw a decline due to revenue timing issues, which affected the performance of emerging verticals. This indicates a need for strategic adjustments to stabilize and enhance growth in this area.

Guidance Raise for 2025

TransUnion raised its guidance for 2025 across all metrics, expecting 8% organic constant currency revenue growth, 9% adjusted EBITDA growth, and 9% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth. This optimistic forecast underscores the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth momentum.

In conclusion, TransUnion’s earnings call painted a largely positive picture with strong revenue growth and strategic advancements in technology. While challenges in India and certain vertical declines present hurdles, the company’s raised guidance and increased share repurchase authorization reflect a confident outlook for the future.

