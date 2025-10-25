TransUnion’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

TransUnion’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

TransUnion’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

TransUnion Corp. ((TRU)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

In the recent earnings call, TransUnion Corp. expressed a positive outlook, highlighting robust revenue growth across various segments and significant advancements in technology. The company also emphasized its increased share repurchase activities. However, challenges in India and declines in specific verticals were noted, indicating areas of concern amidst the overall optimistic scenario.

Strong Revenue Growth

TransUnion achieved an impressive 11% organic constant currency revenue growth in Q3 2025, marking its strongest performance since 2021. This growth was driven by diversified expansion across U.S. Markets, Financial Services, and International segments, showcasing the company’s ability to capitalize on multiple fronts.

Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

The company demonstrated its commitment to returning value to shareholders by repurchasing $160 million in shares during Q3 and October 2025, bringing the year-to-date total to $200 million. Furthermore, the share repurchase authorization was increased to $1 billion, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Advancements in Technology Modernization

Key technological advancements were highlighted, including the completion of migrating the first U.S. credit customers to the One True platform and the launch of TrueIQ data enrichment on Snowflake. These developments are expected to drive future growth and innovation, positioning TransUnion as a leader in technology modernization.

Challenges in India

India’s revenue growth fell short of expectations at 5%, primarily due to recent trade actions and new tariffs affecting U.S. export-dependent small and medium-sized businesses. This presents a challenge that TransUnion will need to navigate carefully to maintain its growth trajectory.

Consumer Interactive Revenue Decline

The Consumer Interactive segment experienced an 8% decline in revenue on an organic constant currency basis. This was impacted by the previous year’s breach remediation win, highlighting the segment’s vulnerability to external factors.

Public Sector Decline

The public sector vertical saw a decline due to revenue timing issues, which affected the performance of emerging verticals. This indicates a need for strategic adjustments to stabilize and enhance growth in this area.

Guidance Raise for 2025

TransUnion raised its guidance for 2025 across all metrics, expecting 8% organic constant currency revenue growth, 9% adjusted EBITDA growth, and 9% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth. This optimistic forecast underscores the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth momentum.

In conclusion, TransUnion’s earnings call painted a largely positive picture with strong revenue growth and strategic advancements in technology. While challenges in India and certain vertical declines present hurdles, the company’s raised guidance and increased share repurchase authorization reflect a confident outlook for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement