Transocean ( (RIG) ) has issued an announcement.

Transocean Ltd. has secured a one-year contract for its Deepwater Conqueror drillship in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, expected to start in October 2025. This deal, with an undisclosed operator, promises to add approximately $193 million to Transocean’s backlog, bolstering its position in the ultra-deepwater drilling market.

For detailed information about RIG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.