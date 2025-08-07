Towa Corporation Reports Significant Financial Decline in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Towa Corporation ( (JP:6315) ).

Towa Corporation reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 39% compared to the previous year. The company experienced operating and ordinary losses, reflecting challenges in the semiconductor industry and impacting stakeholders’ expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6315) stock is a Buy with a Yen3500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Towa Corporation stock, see the JP:6315 Stock Forecast page.

More about Towa Corporation

Towa Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and related services, focusing on innovation and technological advancement to maintain its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 4,372,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen136B

Learn more about 6315 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue