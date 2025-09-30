Topaz Energy Corp Acquires NEBC Montney Royalty Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Topaz Energy Corp ( (TSE:TPZ) ) has provided an update.

Topaz Energy Corp has announced a $71.7 million acquisition of royalty interests on 134,000 acres in the NEBC Montney area from Tourmaline Oil Corp. This acquisition aligns with Tourmaline’s future growth projects and will be funded through Topaz’s existing credit facilities, potentially enhancing the company’s growth and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TPZ) stock is a Hold with a C$27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Topaz Energy Corp stock, see the TSE:TPZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TPZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TPZ is a Neutral.

Topaz Energy Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and stable financials, despite challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The company’s operational success and financial flexibility are positive, but the high P/E ratio and technical indicators suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TPZ stock, click here.

More about Topaz Energy Corp

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying sustainable dividends. It has a strategic relationship with Tourmaline, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, and aims to leverage industry relationships for acquisitions. Topaz targets top-quartile energy resources to ensure long-term growth and profitability. Its shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol ‘TPZ’ and are part of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Average Trading Volume: 271,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.09B

For detailed information about TPZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue