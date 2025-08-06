Toho Bank Reports Improved Capital Adequacy Ratio for Q1 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toho Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8346) ) has issued an update.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. announced its capital adequacy ratio for the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The bank reported a consolidated capital adequacy ratio of 10.97%, showing an increase from the previous quarter. This improvement in the capital adequacy ratio indicates a stronger financial position, which could positively impact the bank’s operations and reassure stakeholders about its stability.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,032,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen93.77B

