Thryv Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 SaaS Growth

Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ) has shared an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, Thryv Holdings reported a 48% year-over-year increase in SaaS revenue, reaching $115 million, and achieved a record SaaS Adjusted EBITDA margin. Despite a 35% decline in Marketing Services revenue, the company reduced term debt by $26 million and raised its full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The growth in SaaS revenue and improved financial metrics indicate a successful navigation of its SaaS transformation, positioning Thryv for greater financial flexibility and a stronger balance sheet.

Spark’s Take on THRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, THRY is a Neutral.

Thryv Holdings shows a mix of strengths and challenges. The strong performance in transitioning to a SaaS model and positive customer engagement are major positives. However, consistent financial losses and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score. The technical indicators further suggest caution due to bearish trends.

More about Thryv Holdings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Thryv®, a leading small business marketing and sales software platform. The company focuses on delivering software as a service (SaaS) solutions to small businesses, enhancing their marketing and sales capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 490,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $534M

