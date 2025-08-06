THK Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

THK Co ( (JP:6481) ) has provided an announcement.

THK Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with revenue decreasing by 2.0% and profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 48.3% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend policy with a projected increase in dividends for the year, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6481) stock is a Buy with a Yen3887.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on THK Co stock, see the JP:6481 Stock Forecast page.

More about THK Co

THK Co., Ltd. is a company based in Tokyo, Japan, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. It is known for its operations in the manufacturing industry, focusing on linear motion systems and components, which are integral to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 770,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen527.9B

