Thirumalai Chemicals Announces Postal Ballot for Equity Issue

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited ( (IN:TIRUMALCHM) ) has shared an announcement.

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited has announced the completion of dispatching the Notice of Postal Ballot to its members, as published in prominent newspapers. The company is seeking approval for a special resolution to issue equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital and enhance its financial positioning, potentially impacting its market standing and providing opportunities for investors.

More about Thirumalai Chemicals Limited

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited is a certified company operating in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of chemicals. The company is known for its adherence to quality standards, as evidenced by its various ISO certifications, and it is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Average Trading Volume: 21,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.9B INR

