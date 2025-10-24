Third Coast Bancshares Reports Record Earnings and Strategic Moves

Third Coast Bancshares Inc ( (TCBX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Third Coast Bancshares Inc presented to its investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc., a Texas-based bank holding company, operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. The bank conducts its operations through 19 branches and focuses on commercial banking services.

In its latest earnings report, Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. announced a record earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 and a diluted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter of 2025. The company also highlighted its strategic move to transfer its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas, aiming to enhance market visibility and liquidity.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $18.1 million, an increase from $16.7 million in the previous quarter and $12.8 million in the same quarter last year. The net interest margin was reported at 4.10%, showing a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an improvement from the previous year. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 53.03%, and gross loans grew to $4.17 billion.

The bank’s asset quality remained stable with nonperforming loans at $21.7 million, and the allowance for credit losses was maintained at 1.02% of total loans. Deposits increased to $4.37 billion, reflecting a growth of 2.1% from the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. remains committed to its relationship-banking strategy, focusing on optimizing operating leverage and delivering exceptional value to shareholders. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory while maintaining stable expenses and enhancing returns on assets.

