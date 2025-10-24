Theta Gold Mines Launches Share Purchase Plan and Options Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) has shared an announcement.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced the opening of a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and an offer of free attaching options under an Options Prospectus. The SPP allows eligible shareholders to purchase shares at $0.21 each, the same price offered in a recent private placement that raised A$12 million. Additionally, shareholders participating in the SPP or the private placement will receive one free attaching option for every 2.38 shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.32 and expiring 18 months after the grant. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to bolster its capital and enhance shareholder value.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited is a company engaged in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company primarily operates in regions such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong, targeting sophisticated and professional investors for its capital raising activities.

