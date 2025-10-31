The Hanover Insurance Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

The Hanover Insurance ( (THG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information The Hanover Insurance presented to its investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a leading property and casualty insurance provider in the United States, offering a range of insurance solutions for businesses and individuals through independent agents and brokers. In its latest earnings report, The Hanover announced record third-quarter net income and operating income per diluted share, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic execution. Key highlights include a combined ratio of 91.1%, excluding catastrophes, and a significant increase in net investment income by 27.5% from the previous year. The company also reported a 4.5% growth in net premiums written, with notable renewal price increases across its Personal Lines, Core Commercial, and Specialty segments. Looking forward, The Hanover remains focused on sustaining its performance and investing in innovative capabilities to ensure long-term success, as indicated by its management’s positive outlook.

