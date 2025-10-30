Thailand’s Industrial Output Surges, Defying Expectations

Thailand’s industrial production increased by 1.02% year-on-year, a significant improvement from the previous decline of 4.36%. This marks a notable turnaround with an absolute change of 5.38 percentage points, indicating a shift towards growth in the industrial sector.

The actual industrial production figure surpassed analyst estimates of a 2% decline, suggesting a stronger-than-expected rebound in Thailand’s manufacturing activities. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in the stock market, particularly benefiting industrial and manufacturing stocks. The impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth prospects in light of the improved production data.

