Tetragon Financial Declares Q3 2025 Dividend with Flexible Options

An update from Tetragon Financial ( (NL:TFG) ) is now available.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited has announced a dividend of 11 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for November 3, 2025, and payment commencing on November 27, 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares or in cash, with currency options available, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing flexible dividend options to its investors.

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company with non-voting shares listed on Euronext in Amsterdam and traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company is managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP and its shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

