Tenaris Completes First Tranche of Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tenaris SA ( (TS) ) has shared an announcement.

Tenaris S.A. announced the completion of the first tranche of its USD 1.2 billion Share Buyback Program, which was initially announced on June 6, 2025. Between July 28 and August 1, 2025, the company repurchased 1,692,262 ordinary shares for a total of €26,477,016 (approximately USD 30,459,724). As of August 1, 2025, Tenaris held 22,720,565 ordinary shares in treasury, representing 2.12% of its total issued share capital. The company plans to cancel these treasury shares in due course, potentially impacting its share value and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TS) stock is a Buy with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tenaris SA stock, see the TS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TS is a Neutral.

Tenaris SA’s stock score of 68 reflects a balance between strong financial fundamentals and challenges in technical indicators and market conditions. While the company demonstrates profitability and low leverage, bearish technical signals and market uncertainties such as tariffs and reduced sales visibility weigh on the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TS stock, click here.

More about Tenaris SA

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,539,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.65B

For an in-depth examination of TS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue