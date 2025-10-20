TELUS International Urges Shareholders to Support Acquisition by TELUS Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TELUS International (CDA) ( (TSE:TIXT) ) just unveiled an update.

TELUS International (CDA) has issued a reminder to its shareholders to vote in favor of a proposed arrangement with TELUS Corporation, which involves TELUS acquiring all outstanding shares of TELUS Digital for US$4.50 per share. This proposal, supported by leading proxy advisory firms and the company’s board, offers a significant premium over previous share prices and is deemed fair to minority shareholders. The special meeting for this vote is scheduled for October 27, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to vote by the proxy deadline of October 23, 2025, despite potential delays due to a Canada Post labor strike.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TIXT) stock is a Hold with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TELUS International (CDA) stock, see the TSE:TIXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TIXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TIXT is a Neutral.

TELUS International’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and increased leverage. Despite these issues, the stock shows strong technical momentum, which partially offsets the financial concerns. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the valuation, resulting in a moderate overall score.

More about TELUS International (CDA)

TELUS International (CDA) operates in the digital services industry, providing IT and customer experience solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative digital transformation services to a wide range of industries globally.

YTD Price Performance: 8.84%

Average Trading Volume: 213,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.75B

