Telephone & Data Systems Sells Wireless Assets to T-Mobile

Telephone & Data Systems ( (TDS) ) has shared an update.

On August 1, 2025, Array, a subsidiary of Telephone & Data Systems, completed a series of significant transactions, including the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for approximately $4.3 billion. This transaction involved the transfer of spectrum licenses and was followed by the termination of Array’s securitization facility and bank facilities without incurring penalties. Additionally, Array declared a special cash dividend of $23.00 per share for its stockholders, scheduled for payment on August 19, 2025. These strategic moves are expected to streamline Array’s operations and strengthen its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TDS) stock is a Buy with a $39.00 price target.

Spark's Take on TDS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TDS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is influenced primarily by mixed financial performance, with robust cash flow but declining revenues and profitability. Technical analysis shows positive momentum, though valuation challenges remain significant. The earnings call highlights potential future benefits from strategic transactions and cost savings, offset by current competitive challenges.



More about Telephone & Data Systems

Average Trading Volume: 1,102,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.08B



