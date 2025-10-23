Tejas Networks Chosen for BharatNet Phase III Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tejas Networks Ltd. ( (IN:TEJASNET) ) just unveiled an update.

Tejas Networks has been selected by Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) to supply IP/MPLS Routers for the BharatNet Phase III project, which aims to upgrade broadband infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Uttarakhand. This selection underscores Tejas Networks’ position as a leading provider of telecom and networking equipment, enhancing its reputation for handling complex, high-availability networks and contributing to the national goal of bridging the digital divide in India.

More about Tejas Networks Ltd.

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries. It is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., as the majority shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 91,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 95.4B INR

