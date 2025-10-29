TC Energy Updates Code of Business Ethics to Reinforce Integrity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TC Energy ( (TSE:TRP) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, TC Energy Corporation announced an update to its Code of Business Ethics (COBE) policy, emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and alignment with the company’s core values. The updated policy, which applies to all employees and contractors, reinforces the company’s commitment to integrity, safety, and responsible business practices. This move is expected to strengthen stakeholder confidence and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, thereby enhancing TC Energy’s reputation and operational effectiveness.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TRP is a Outperform.

TC Energy’s strong earnings call, highlighting robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, is the most significant factor driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation remains attractive. Financial performance is solid but tempered by high leverage, which requires careful management.

More about TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation is a major player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the development and operation of energy infrastructure, including pipelines and power generation facilities. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is known for its commitment to safety, personal accountability, teamwork, and active learning, which are integral to its business operations and ethical standards.

Average Trading Volume: 5,160,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$73.69B

