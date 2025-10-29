TC Energy Updates Code of Business Ethics to Reinforce Core Values

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TC Energy ( (TSE:TRP) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, TC Energy Corporation announced updates to its Code of Business Ethics (COBE) policy, emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and integrity in its operations. This policy update reinforces the company’s commitment to safety, personal accountability, and teamwork, aiming to ensure all employees and contractors adhere to these standards. The announcement highlights TC Energy’s dedication to maintaining trust with stakeholders by aligning actions with core values, which is crucial for its reputation and operational success in the energy industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TRP) stock is a Buy with a C$74.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TC Energy stock, see the TSE:TRP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TRP is a Outperform.

TC Energy’s strong earnings call, highlighting robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, is the most significant factor driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation remains attractive. Financial performance is solid but tempered by high leverage, which requires careful management.

More about TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary TransCanada PipeLines Limited, operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and operation of energy infrastructure including pipelines and power generation facilities. The company is committed to ethical business practices and maintaining safety, accountability, and teamwork as core values.

Average Trading Volume: 5,160,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$73.69B

