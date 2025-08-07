Targa Resources Announces $1 Billion Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Targa Resources ( (TRGP) ) is now available.

Targa Resources Corp. announced a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program approved by its Board of Directors on August 4, 2025, adding to the existing program. The company reported a significant increase in net income and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, driven by record transportation volumes and strategic growth projects. Targa also declared a quarterly cash dividend and outlined plans for early completion of several projects, including expansions in the Permian Basin, which are expected to enhance connectivity and support future growth.

Spark’s Take on TRGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRGP is a Outperform.

Targa Resources’ overall score reflects strong financial performance, boosted by a positive earnings call highlighting significant growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical analysis indicates short-term bearish trends, and valuation metrics suggest the stock might be overvalued. The recent corporate event enhances financial flexibility, slightly offsetting leverage concerns.

More about Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) services. The company is involved in gathering, processing, storing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 1,724,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $35.5B

