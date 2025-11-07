Targa Resources Announces $1.75 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Targa Resources ( (TRGP) ) has issued an update.

On November 6, 2025, Targa Resources Corp. announced the pricing of a $1.75 billion public offering of senior notes, consisting of $750 million in 4.350% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1 billion in 5.400% Senior Notes due 2036. The offering aims to redeem existing 6.875% Senior Notes due 2029 and support general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and funding capital expenditures. The transaction, involving major underwriters like BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets, underscores Targa’s strategic financial maneuvers to optimize its capital structure and enhance operational flexibility.

Targa Resources’ overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and strategic growth initiatives, which are offset by high leverage and bearish technical indicators. The company’s moderate valuation and proposed dividend increase provide additional support to the score.

More about Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and one of the largest independent infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of domestic infrastructure assets, crucial for the efficient, safe, and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and globally. Targa’s assets connect natural gas and natural gas liquids to domestic and international markets with a growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks.

Average Trading Volume: 1,529,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $35.01B

