Tandem Group Director Increases Shareholding

An announcement from Tandem Group plc ( (GB:TND) ) is now available.

Tandem Group plc announced that Simon Bragg, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares, increasing his total holding to 1,044,971 shares, which represents 18.9% of the company’s issued share capital. This share acquisition may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and could impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Tandem Group plc

Tandem Group plc is a company involved in the design, development, and distribution of sports, leisure, and mobility products.

Average Trading Volume: 5,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £10.35M

