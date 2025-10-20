Tamburi Investment Partners Executes Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ).

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. has executed a share buyback plan, purchasing 138,379 ordinary shares, equivalent to 0.075% of its share capital, for a total of 1,163,648.60 euros. This move, conducted through Equita Sim S.p.A., reflects TIP’s strategic approach to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.30 price target.

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana. The company focuses on investing in entrepreneurial excellence with a long-term perspective, providing strategic support and fostering value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in both listed and unlisted companies, including well-known names like Alpitour, Amplifon, and Moncler.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 158,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.44B



