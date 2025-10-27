Tamboran Resources Secures Over $56 Million in Public Offering, Strengthens Strategic Partnership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has successfully raised US$56.1 million through a public offering and plans to further raise up to US$29.3 million via a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE), alongside a CDI Share Purchase Plan targeting US$30 million. The funds will support Tamboran’s development plans, including securing long lead items for 2026 drilling activities, and enhance its strategic partnership with Baker Hughes, which will aid in cost reduction and operational efficiency in the Beetaloo Basin.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Corporation is an energy company focused on the development of shale gas resources, particularly in the Beetaloo Basin. The company collaborates with key operational partners and aims to optimize its oilfield services and equipment through strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 3,247,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$728.5M

